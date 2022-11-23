© 2022 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 11/23/22

Published November 23, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKST
On Thursday, the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge will open to those hoping to chop down their own Christmas Tree; the tiny Pribilof Island community of St. George is especially grateful this Thanksgiving after the community went almost a month without running water; and the state has designated king salmon as a stock of concern in one of Bristol Bay’s commercial fishing districts.

