Wednesday Evening 11/23/22

On Thursday, the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge will open to those hoping to chop down their own Christmas Tree; the tiny Pribilof Island community of St. George is especially grateful this Thanksgiving after the community went almost a month without running water; and the state has designated king salmon as a stock of concern in one of Bristol Bay’s commercial fishing districts.

