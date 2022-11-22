Tuesday Evening 11/22/22

Thanksgiving food baskets were distributed over the weekend through the Homer Community Food Pantry at the Homer United Methodist Church. One hundred and ninety-three families signed up to receive baskets this Thanksgiving to make their own meals; and in order for emergency responders to arrive quickly to the scene of an accident, they need to live nearby. But in Cooper Landing, a lack of affordable housing is driving volunteers out of town, and leaving the community with a drought of responders.

