© 2022 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Newscast Podcast Logo
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 10-27-22

Published October 27, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Voters in the Kenai Peninsula Borough will choose a new borough mayor in a special election this Valentine's Day; Gov. Mike Dunleavy has requested federal disaster declarations for two Alaska crab fisheries after their populations crashed; and voting for this year’s statewide elections started Monday at city halls, community centers, churches and election offices all over Alaska.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
See stories by Hope McKenney