Thursday Evening 10-27-22

Voters in the Kenai Peninsula Borough will choose a new borough mayor in a special election this Valentine's Day; Gov. Mike Dunleavy has requested federal disaster declarations for two Alaska crab fisheries after their populations crashed; and voting for this year’s statewide elections started Monday at city halls, community centers, churches and election offices all over Alaska.

