KBBI Newscast

Friday Morning 10-21-22

Published October 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Changes to city zoning codes are on the agenda for Monday’s Homer City Council meeting; and a former Kenai Peninsula Borough worker is accused of photographing women and girls without their consent at schools and his home in Soldotna, the charges were filed in Kenai Superior Court last week and detail a lengthy investigation that was put on hold when the lead investigator himself was arrested on child sexual abuse charges.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

