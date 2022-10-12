© 2022 KBBI
Wednesday Evening 10-12-22

Published October 12, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Officials have tallied the remaining votes from the Oct. 4 Kenai Peninsula Borough elections, and with the newly counted absentee and by-mail ballots, incumbents have cemented their leads in their respective races; for the second time in three years, the jumbo jet-sized 747 has been crowned champion of Fat Bear Week; and Fat Bear Week isn't only about the bears that best exemplify the essence of fatness. It's also about the salmon that make the bears so fat.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
