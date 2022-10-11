Tuesday Evening 10-11-22

The Homer City Council certified the results of the October municipal election Monday; this month, the Kenaitze Indian Tribe, on the Kenai Peninsula, is holding two days of virtual workshops for early Dena’ina language learners over Zoom; and on Thursday, Alaska House District 6 candidates, Rep. Sarah Vance, a Republican, and non-partisan candidates Louie Flora and Ginger Bryant will share their views on issues affecting Peninsula voters.

