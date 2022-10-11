© 2022 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Newscast Podcast Logo
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 10-11-22

Published October 11, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Homer City Council certified the results of the October municipal election Monday; this month, the Kenaitze Indian Tribe, on the Kenai Peninsula, is holding two days of virtual workshops for early Dena’ina language learners over Zoom; and on Thursday, Alaska House District 6 candidates, Rep. Sarah Vance, a Republican, and non-partisan candidates Louie Flora and Ginger Bryant will share their views on issues affecting Peninsula voters.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
See stories by Hope McKenney