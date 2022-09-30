Friday Evening 9-30-22

Higher-than-expected rain levels in Southcentral this summer mean more hydroelectric power for Homer Electric Association and other utilities on Alaska’s Railbelt; a landmark piece of legislation that regulates fisheries from coast to coast could be getting an update that has been years in the making; and Election Day for the City of Homer and Kenai Peninsula Borough regular elections is next Tuesday, Oct. 4.

