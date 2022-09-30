© 2022 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Newscast Podcast Logo
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 9-30-22

Published September 30, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Higher-than-expected rain levels in Southcentral this summer mean more hydroelectric power for Homer Electric Association and other utilities on Alaska’s Railbelt; a landmark piece of legislation that regulates fisheries from coast to coast could be getting an update that has been years in the making; and Election Day for the City of Homer and Kenai Peninsula Borough regular elections is next Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
See stories by Hope McKenney