© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Newscast Podcast Logo
KBBI Newscast

Monday Morning 9-26-22

Published September 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Forest Service is planning to build a slate of new recreation cabins in high-demand areas of the Chugach and Tongass national forests, the service announced Friday; and the Sacred Acre
electronic dance music festival was held earlier this month at the Kenai Peninsula fairgrounds in Ninilchik. According to the organizers, it was the first festival of its kind in the state.
The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez