Thursday Morning 6-16-22

In Unalaska, people celebrated Pride in the parking lot of the local high school. Kids played corn hole and hopscotch on a rainbow court, volunteers cooked corn dogs and handed out slices of rainbow cake, and guests mingled and answered trivia questions about LGBTQ+ history and issues. During Monday's City Council meeting, Rep.Vance gave a presentation to the council highlighting her work in the legislature.
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.