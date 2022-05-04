Wednesday Morning 5-4-22

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation. In March, local resident and retired teacher, Ted Carter, spoke at the Homer Public Library about the role of African American soldiers building the Alcan highway. An Alaska mariculture bill that would allow shellfish to be farmed in hatcheries is one step closer to becoming law.
