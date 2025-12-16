Tuesday Morning 12/16/2025

The Kachemak Heritage Land Trust has selected a Homer-based research reserve for its annual salmon conservation award; and a press release provided by Homer’s Cook Inletkeeper in early December condemns the federal government’s 11th Outer Continental Shelf 5-year plan proposing five new oil and gas lease sales in Lower Cook Inlet between 2027 and 2031.

