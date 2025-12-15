Monday Evening 12/15/2025

The Kachemak Heritage Land Trust has selected a Homer-based research reserve for its annual salmon conservation award; and a press release provided by Homer’s Cook Inletkeeper in early December condemns the federal government’s 11th Outer Continental Shelf 5-year plan proposing five new oil and gas lease sales in Lower Cook Inlet between 2027 and 2031.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.