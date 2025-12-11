Thursday Evening 12/11/2025

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is going to come up about $7 million short if it wants to operate next school year with the same levels of staffing and programs as this school year; and the federal government’s official name for North America’s tallest peak is Mount McKinley. At a U.S. Senate hearing this week. Alaska’s senior senator argued that it shouldn’t be.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.