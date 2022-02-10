Thursday Evening 2-10-22

Universal masking has ended at Homer High School after month-long mandate. The school district has a series of forums on the next fiscal year budget, starting next week in Homer. Snow tonight. Low around 27. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.