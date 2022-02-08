© 2022 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 2-8-22

Published February 8, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKST
Newly proposed renewable energy goals have been introduced in Juneau. A single-car accident took the life of a Homer man Sunday afternoon. KP Votes is beginning a new community dialog tonight. Look for wind and snow to increase into tomorrow. The production of the local evening newscast  is made possible by the generous support of Bay Realty.

Jay Barrett
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.
