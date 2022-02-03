Thursday Evening 2-3-22

Homer's Louie Flora declares his candidacy for State House; the Homer Winter Carnival will go on, but organizers say the parade will not happen this year. Also, there is new evidence of the efficacy of coronavirus booster shots. Expect snow and rain to continue into the weekend. The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Bay Realty.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.