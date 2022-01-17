Monday Morning 1-17-22

Kenai Peninsula Borough Assemblyman for the Southern Kenai Peninsula, Mike Tupper, gives an update. The Alaska state mainline ferry Tustemena is slated to undergo a refit in Seward. Homer Electric Association aims to source half of all its power from renewables by the end of 2025.
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.