© 2021 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Newscast Podcast Logo
KBBI Newscast

Monday Morning 12-20-21

Published December 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

Senator Dan Sullivan praises Homer's Shari Daugherty for thirty-years of 'Sharing the Spirit". The "King-Maker" award was given to Hannah Heimbuch, a commercial fisherman living in Kodiak. HEA filed a complaint alleging the theft of over $300,000 worth of electricity by Max Finch.

KBBI Newscast
Stay Connected
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez