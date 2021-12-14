Tuesday Evening 12/14/21

The Homer City Council postpones action on an Old Town water and sewer assessment district after hearing from residents opposed to the payment plan. In a surprise move, the NPFMC links Bering Sea halibut bycatch to abundance. The weather calls for a bit of warming and some snow. Josh Krohn hosts.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.