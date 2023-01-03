School safety in the era of social media threats

This episode originally aired on 11/30/22

Back in early October, Homer area schools were under what was deemed a “soft lockdown” following the threat of a school shooting on TikTok, according to the Homer Police Department. On this week's Coffee Table, KBBI's Hope McKenney talks school safety with Police Chief Mark Robl and Lt. Ryan Browning from the Homer Police Department, as well as Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Superintendent Clayton Holland and Homer High Principal Doug Waclawski.