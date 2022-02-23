© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Coffee Table Podcast Cover.png
Coffee Table

Coffee Table: Feb. 23 - Now's the Time to Plan Your First Vegetable Garden

Published February 23, 2022 at 1:10 PM AKST
Coffee Table Podcast Cover.png

Homer Soil and Water Conservation District Agriculture Program Coordinator Monica Kopp gives listeners a preview of her two-part Zoom series on planning and preparing for a new garden.

How to Start Your First Garden Part 1: Where and What to Plant
6:00 PM Feb 24

Want to plant a vegetable garden but not sure where to start? This one-hour workshop will give you the down-and-dirty on site selection, considerations for gardening in our northern climate, and the best crops to plant for beginners in our region. Bring your questions and get ready to plan an awesome garden this summer!

How to Start Your First Garden Part 2: Breaking Ground
6:00 PM March 10

We will cover the various methods of creating garden beds and a bare-minimum approach to maintenance. Learn the minimum maintenance requirements of growing your own vegetables - when and how to weed, pest control, and watering practices to set yourself up for success this growing season.

Sign up at the Homer Soil and Water Conservation District website.

Coffee Table
Jay Barrett
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.
