Fathoms Deep: An Oral History of Homer Harbor, Episode Six - The 1989 Exxon Valdez Oil Spill
is a ten-part series aired once a month to record our harbor's history told by people who lived and worked in Homer at the time, and their descendants.
This is Episode 6 which focuses on the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill
in Prince William Sound and its effects on Homer Harbor.
Guests:
Robert Archibald
Annette Bellamy
Cecil Cheatwood
Bryan Hawkins
Nancy Hilstrand
Ray Kranich
Kate Mitchell
This series is sponsored by The Homer Marine Trades Association.