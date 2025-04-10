Homer Opus violin program teaches music and resilience

Organizers and instructors from Homer Opus, put violins into the schools and start young musicians on their way to becoming performers.

Panelists:

Daniel Perry, Violin Instructor, OPUS Board Member

Lyn Maslow, Violinist, Paul Banks Preludes liaison, OPUS Board Member

Linda Reinhart, Violinist, OPUS Board Member, Treasurer.

Players:

Lily Eberle Chapman School

Griffin Hagen, Paul Banks Elementary School

Molly Marden, Fireweed Academy.

Their Sea of Strings ensemble concert includes string player of all ages. It's free to attend at The Mariner Theater in Homer on Thursday, April 10 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.