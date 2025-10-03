Fathoms Deep: An Oral History of Homer Harbor, Episode Ten
is a ten-part series aired once a month to record harbor history -as told by people who lived and worked in Homer, and their descendants.
In this episode, M/V Tiglax comes to Homer Harbor, ship's pilots organize and Port of Homer Director, Bryan Hawkins gives a harbor expansion update.
Guests:
Bryan Hawkins -Port Director: City of Homer
John Martin -Alaska National Maritime Wildlife Refuge, ret.
Malcolm Milne -Board President, North Pacific Fisheries Association
Kate Mitchell -Homer Marine Trades Association, project historian
Ed Murphy -Southwest Alaska Pilots Association ret.
This series is sponsored by The Homer Marine Trades Association.