Fathoms Deep: An Oral History of Homer Harbor, Episode Ten

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published October 3, 2025 at 11:12 AM AKDT
From left: Ed Murphy, John Martin, Malcolm Milne and Bryan Hawkins

Fathoms Deep: An Oral History of Homer Harbor
is a ten-part series aired once a month to record harbor history -as told by people who lived and worked in Homer, and their descendants.

In this episode, M/V Tiglax comes to Homer Harbor, ship's pilots organize and Port of Homer Director, Bryan Hawkins gives a harbor expansion update.

Guests:

Bryan Hawkins -Port Director: City of Homer 

John Martin -Alaska National Maritime Wildlife Refuge, ret.

Malcolm Milne -Board President, North Pacific Fisheries Association

Kate Mitchell -Homer Marine Trades Association, project historian

Ed Murphy -Southwest Alaska Pilots Association ret.

This series is sponsored by The Homer Marine Trades Association.

Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003.
