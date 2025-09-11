© 2025 KBBI
Fathoms Deep: An Oral History of Homer Harbor, Episode 9 - Science and Research on the Harbor

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published September 11, 2025 at 8:21 AM AKDT
From left: Catie Bursch, Jessica Marx and Wes Humbert
From left: Catie Bursch, Jessica Marx and Wes Humbert

Fathoms Deep: An Oral History of Homer Harbor
is a ten-part series aired once a month to record our harbor's history told by people who lived and worked in Homer at the time, and their descendants.

This is Episode 6, focusing on scientific research through Kachemak Bay Research Reserve, The International Pacific Halibut Commission and The Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Guests:

Catie Bursch

Wes Humbert

Jessica Marx

This series is sponsored by The Homer Marine Trades Association.

Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003.
