This week, learn about Hospice's ongoing work with people living with Alzheimer's disease and their meetings and trainings scheduled for Dementia Awareness Week.

This week's events include their Positive Approach to Care, Creating Friendly Spaces and the Dementia Roadmap, all taking place in the next few days.

Guests:

Hospice Director, Holly Dramis

Program Director Morgan Laffert

and Hospice volunteer Nona Safra.

For more information, go to https://www.hospiceofhomer.org/.