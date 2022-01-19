© 2022 KBBI
Coffee Table

Coffee Table - Getting to Know MAPP of the SKP

Published January 19, 2022 at 9:56 AM AKST
Hear pitches from a dozen non-profits that are helping improve life in and around Homer.

Support comes from Pier One Theatre, Homer's community theatre- supporting community voices. Schedules and information on Pier One productions at 907-226-2287 and pieronetheatre.org.

This week, we have a show all about MAPP of the Southern Kenai Peninsula. We’ll hear presentations from a dozen associated organizations that were recorded for MAPP’s December meeting, which was held online. But first, we’ll begin with an interview with Hannah Gustafson, the MAPP facilitator.

Here is the contact information for all the groups heard on the show:
PROJECT/ORGANIZATION

EMAIL
100 Men Who Care100menhomer@gmail.com
100 Women Who Carepkrant@me.com
All Things Addictionskpopioidtaskforce@gmail.com
Coastal Summer Institute/Semester By the Bay ddtobin@alaska.edu
Friends of the Homer Skateparkgeopeck@gmail.com
Homer Drawdown Peatland Projectsatchel@inletkeeper.org
Homer Seed Libraryalaskasaskia@gmail.com
Kachemak Community Center Park Renovationshanna@tinytreesforestschool.com
Kenai Peninsula Homelessness Coalitionrabboud@ci.homer.ak.us
Outdoor Learning Spacesalela@horizonsatellite.com
Pier One/Pratt Collaborationjennifer@pieronetheatre.org
SKP Resilience Coalitionskp.resilience@gmail.com

Coffee Table
Jay Barrett
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.
