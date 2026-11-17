The Seldovia City Council flipped a coin Monday to break a tie vote for a seat on the council.

Two certified write-in candidates, John Kennedy Sr. and Kelsey Sandera, went into the meeting with 31 votes each after last week’s recount.

Following city code, council members used a coin to decide the remaining seat, where Sandera won the toss.

The November 3 ballot included two city council seats, both for three-year terms. Incumbent Harmony Payton finished first in the council race with 72 votes, and Teela Bright followed with 22. Incumbent Mayor Jeremiah Campbell had no challenger on the ballot and received 100 votes.

The council will swear in new members Monday, November 23 at the beginning of the regular meeting.