When a plow reaches your road this winter depends on who maintains it and where it falls on the priority list. The state Department of Transportation plows major state roads around Homer, like the Sterling Highway, East End Road and East Hill Road. City crews handle city streets and some stretches of state road inside city limits.

Justin Shelby is the administrative operations manager for DOT's Central Region. He said state crews start with the highway and other major roads, then move on to roads with less traffic. How fast they get there depends on how much snow falls and how long the storm lasts.

“If we get back-to-back snowstorms, say we may clear the highway, and then as we're getting onto those lower-volume roads, we get another snow dump, we have to go back and clear the highway again,” Shelby said.

Shelby said DOT's winter operations dashboard shows where state plows have been, up to 30 hours back. It also color-codes state roads by priority. The dashboard is on DOT's winter conditions page .

The City of Homer has its own priority list. The city’s snow removal policy , last revised in 2016, says crews start with ambulance routes to the hospital, then major roads and school bus routes, then residential streets. It also describes two stages of plowing. During a storm, crews make quick passes to keep roads open. After the snow stops, they come back to widen roads and finish the cleanup, which can take several days.

Shelby said winter got a late start this year, and that meant a slightly harder freeze than normal. He says that could leave a harder, slicker surface under the new snow.

He also asked drivers to give plows, graders and sanders room.

“All of our winter maintenance vehicles have a stay-back sign on them. Depending on the type of vehicle it is, it'll [be] 50 feet, 200 feet. Please, please, please adhere to those,” Shelby said.

DOT says it's illegal to push snow into or across roads or the right of way. Homer city code also bans plowing snow from private driveways and parking lots onto city roads, paths or sidewalks. Shelby said that snow gets in the way of plows, especially if one already came through, and it can block other drivers' view. He said to keep it on your own property.

Shelby recommends checking 511.alaska.gov before a long drive. It shows road conditions, crashes and highway camera images that typically update every 10 minutes.

He says the number one thing to keep in your vehicle is warm gear, in case you break down. He also suggests a charged phone, another way to call for help where there's no cell service, an inflated spare with the tools to change it, a tow strap and jumper cables.