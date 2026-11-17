On Saturday November 14th, Homer High School’s volleyball team took first place in the state championship match against Kenai Central High School, defending state title champions, at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage, Alaska. The final score for the winning game was 3 to 1. Team captains Maddy Miotke and Swift Blackstock and coach Kip Yoshimura spoke with KBBI on the win for the team and the season leading up to the championship game.

Coach Kip Yoshimura started with a review of the season leading up to the championship games:

“We had a great season from the first Jamboree through some of the conference matches, through a lot of the tournaments, you know, up in Anchorage and in the valley. I don't think we did poorly in anything. I think we had some letdowns, but we're playing some really good teams, not only in the peninsula but in the Anchorage area. We had nine seniors, so talent wasn't the issue. Just trying to get them to play well during the season, and I think we did that real well. We got to host regions earlier in November, and you know we took second against the team we actually beat in the finals at State. We might have played Kenai half a dozen times throughout the year. But you know, we're playing the best teams all year, and I think that really helped,” Yoshimura said.

Yoshimura had these specific comments about the state tournament:

“We ended up getting a good draw. You know, we let the ASAA do the selections and the seeding and everything. Not only was the draw good as far as opponents for who we played, and we wanted some new competition. You know, obviously we're going to play some teams we played in the past, but just amazing how the times worked out. We never had an early match. We never had a really late match. The girls weren’t used to playing at a high level. It took us a little bit to kind of get our feet on those giant courts at the university. But once we got going, we kind of cruised. I think it was one of the highlights of the tournament. We played really well against Monroe Catholic, who was a very good team. And then in the finals of the upper bracket, the winners' bracket, we beat Kenai in three, so that was exciting. Knowing that we would probably end up playing them again on Championship Saturday, which we did, and what a match,” Yoshimura said.

Kip provided details on his personal background:

“I retired a couple years ago from college coaching for volleyball. My educational background has me, you know, studying engineering at Long Beach State, graduating there, but mostly coaching volleyball at the collegiate level. I was a head coach at Lewis Clark State College in Idaho for nine years, Gonzaga University, which is High Division One for seven in Spokane, Washington, and then most recently 13 years at Pacific University in Oregon…I think I've been doing this for over 40 years now,” Yoshimura said.

Senior Maddy talked about the history the Homer team has had together:

“Our group of girls have been working together since seventh grade, like middle school volleyball and club volleyball, and throughout those years we've had a lot of coaches that haven't like stayed as long or they only coached one season. And then Kip came this year…We were looking for someone to kind of come up here for this season, and hopefully more seasons to just put the final touches on this team that have been like working together for so long. And he was like he had so much coaching knowledge at a higher level that he was able to just help us put everything together. I guess for the last season here with this group of girls we had, and so that was super cool,” Maddy said.

Swift provided details and challenges on what it took to get to the championship game:

“To get to the state championship game we beat three teams. We beat Valdez, Monroe Catholic, and then Kenai. And our win against Kenai was in three sets. We beat them three to zero, and then we met them again in our championship game, and that was the championship game. It was pretty interesting because our first set, like this was our team's first time ever at a state tournament, and especially ever at a championship game in the college arena, and all these cameras around and like all the teams in the state watching, and Kenai has been in that championship game like almost every single year,” Swift said.

The game score for the tournament final was Homer 3, Kenai 1. Kenai won the first match with a score of 25 to 8 and Homer won each additional match.

Reporting from Homer, this is Emilie Springer.