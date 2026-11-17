The Homer City Council appointed Bob Shavelson Monday to fill the seat left vacant after Shelly Erickson became mayor.

Seven people applied for the seat, and each introduced themselves at a special meeting Monday afternoon. Council members then took turns asking all seven the same questions. They asked how each would handle a tight budget and what they see as the city’s biggest issue next year, among other things.

The meeting ran out of time before the council could deliberate. Members recessed for another special meeting, then came back once it adjourned.

Three council members spoke well of Shavelson by name. One council member said Shavelson and former council member Heath Smith were their top two because both have experience with Title 21, the city’s zoning code.

The council voted by paper ballot, and Shavelson got four votes on the first round to Matthew Bullard’s one. Bullard ran for council in this fall’s election. The other applicants were Larry Anthony, Michael Heimbuch, Skywalker Payne and Forrest Smith.

Shavelson’s application says he has lived in Homer for thirty years. He served on the city’s Port and Harbor Commission from 2022 to 2024. The Homer Independent Press reports he led Cook Inletkeeper for more than twenty-five years. Shavelson told the council he runs water taxis year-round and knows firsthand how the Spit and harbor work.

He took the oath of office right after the vote, and his term runs through November 2027.