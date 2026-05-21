Pier One Theatre puts on "The Little Prince"

Homer's Pier One Theatre opens its summer season this week with "The Little Prince," adapted from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's novella. The play opens Friday night at the theater on the Homer Spit. It follows an aviator who crashes in the Sahara Desert and meets a mysterious young boy from another planet. Over two weeks in the desert, the aviator is pulled back to his childhood dreams through the little prince's eyes. Director Sarah Brewer is making her full-length directorial debut with the production. She said the story has stayed with her since she was a child.

"It's one of the first books that I remember as a child, reading and just falling in love with. And I've been thinking, dreaming about this play for years, being able to have that this year is really special, and I'm just really proud of the work that we've done, and I'm ready to see it in front of an audience," Brewer said.

The cast ranges from an 11-year-old playing the prince to a 77-year-old. Board member and longtime Pier One performer Kurt Jackson plays the aviator.

"My love for theater, my absolute passion for it, came as a six-year-old kid getting to see The Hobbit for the first time, and just watching this live production happen. And you know we're in this age where so many things are created not by a live cast, not by an actual organic experience, and to have these moments is so precious and special,” Jackson said.