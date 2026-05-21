Homer Farmers Market to open this weekend

The Homer Farmers Market is preparing for its season opener. The first market starts May 23 for Memorial Day weekend. Market director Lauren Jerew said vendor numbers are up from where the market started last year.

"This year, we are looking at a pretty full lot in terms of our full season folks. I would say, between our full season folks and the space available people who may come just sporadically as their schedules allow, we're looking at 75 to 80 vendors to start off the season with,” Jerew said.

On June 20, the U-A-F Cooperative Extension Service holds free pressure canner gauge testing at the market. Jerew said the testing requires only the pressure canner lid, not the full unit.

"They can see how accurate someone's pressure canner gauge is to make sure that people are actually canning their food in safe ways and following guidelines concerning safe home canning practices,” Jerew said.

The market also holds cooking demonstrations and kids vending days throughout the season. The market matches purchases for Alaska E-B-T Quest card users at the staff tent. The season runs through September 26. The market operates Saturdays from 10 to 3 and Wednesdays from 2 to 5 on Ocean Drive.