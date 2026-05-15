Homer High School music students attend state Solo and Ensemble Festival in Anchorage

Last weekend, May 8th and 9th, approximately 45 Homer High School students traveled to Anchorage to attend the ASAA (Alaska School Activities Association) Solo and Ensemble music festival. According to Homer High School band teacher, Eric Simondsen, in order to qualify for the state event, students had to first earn a “superior rating” at the local level in Soldotna.

“On the band side, my students were in four different events. All the events that went earned a superior rating, which is the highest rating that you can get. It's a good, productive weekend. On the choir side. I don't have exact numbers, but Kyle had numerous students also earn superior rankings as well. So it was a really successful weekend for kids,” Simsondsen said.

As Simondsen explains, the Activities Association requests judging assistance from people around the state.

“Frequently, they're retired educators or current professional musicians, and so they hire judges to come in and they're specialists in whatever category they're judging. I was talking to kids today for students that are seniors: in the four years that they've gone to Solo and Ensemble, they've never received less than a superior ranking in jazz band when they've taken that group up. It's exciting. Four years in a row, it’s the highest rating you can get. It's pretty good,” Simsondsen said.

According to Barb Carroll, coordinator for the event, with over 500 students competing ASAA does not keep track of all students who receive a superior ranking. However, Music Festival Command Performance programs from 1999 through 2005 are available on the festival website: asaa.org/activities/music . The programs show students from around the states chosen to participate in the program.

Homer High School music students also held their final music concert on Monday evening at the Mariner Theater: “That's the final performance for many seniors. Some will choose to play for the recessional at graduation on Monday next week, that's the choice I've always given them. They can participate in graduation with their classmates, or, after they receive their diploma, they can play with their band when the rest of their classmates throw their hats. It’s always up to the kids and I think the choir still sings at graduation,” Simondsen said.

Reporting from Homer, this is Emilie Springer.