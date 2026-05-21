Homer High School celebrates 2026 graduating seniors

Homer High School held their 2026 graduation ceremony in the Homer High School gym on Monday evening for 83 graduating seniors. The event was presided over by principal Eric Pederson with music provided by the Homer High School swing and concert choirs and band.

The class of 2026 selected Mr. Joseph Brewer to provide the commencement address which opened the ceremony once students were seated. Mr. Brewer is an activity bus driver and supporter of school activities, according to Mr. Pederson. “His dedication, encouragement, and consistent support of our students are why the class of 2026 selected him to be tonight's speaker,” Pederson said. Here are some features from Brewer’s address:

“What is commencement? For some, it means the completion of four years of classes, homework, tests, papers, group rules activities like sports and clubs and while all that's true and what you've accomplished is admirable I'd like to challenge you to a bit of a paradigm shift, a new way of thinking that sees commencement not just as a completion, but more importantly, a new beginning. As you leave the halls of Homer High School, you'll be confronted with many decisions, decisions like work habits, ethical standards, activities you involve yourself in, how you respond to others in need, and many more. And your response to those decisions will determine your future.

So, in conclusion, let me say this. It's been an honor to be your bus driver these past years. Now, as you taxi out of these halls to the runway of life and embark on the flight set before you a mind in standards. Learn to prioritize, live a life of integrity, and never give in, and never give up. Be persistent, resilient, and lead those within your sphere of influence from a higher perspective, a higher grounder, a higher standard.”

Following Mr. Brewer’s comments, Sue Rennolds announced senior scholarships and awards. Lucas Renner who earned a GPA of 4.42 and salutatorian Marina Coe, who earned a GPA of 4.38 presented a joint address to their classmates and audience.

“We'd first like to recognize the hard work that has taken each and every one of us to get here today. We'd also like to recognize the diverse nature of our class. As we were working on this speech, we struggled to come up with a common event or theme that unites our class as a whole. Everybody we talked to said our class is especially sectionalized,

But we realize that's okay. With just 83 students, our class comes from every corner of Kachemak Bay, East End, the Russian Villages, West Hill, Diamond Ridge, Halibut Cove, and Anchor Point. Some of us from even further: Adak, the Philippines, as far as Vietnam and Argentina.”

The general theme of the address was that despite the diversity of the class, reaching graduation through different paths and different motivations they complete the journey together as a community. One term specifically used in the address was “the butterfly effect” or the role of how small differences can create large variations. The example Co referred to was how the community of Homer turned into the town it is today after the small gold mining establishment on the Homer Spit created by Homer Pennock. Expressed further by Renner:

“Because of one man's small decisions, we have modern Homer, Alaska. Homer has bloomed from a simple coal outpost to the artistic and vibrant halibut capital of the world. We have critically acclaimed art, many churches, four starred restaurants, a nationally recognized high school, and 83 graduates in the class of 2026 who are proud to call this place their home.”

They concluded their presentation by providing small details from several individual classmates. Following Renner and Co’s talk, the Homer High School yearbook staff provided a visual slide presentation of class photos. Before presentation of the class and announcement of each senior by name for their walk across the stage to turn their tassels to symbolize the transition from candidate to graduate, the class was accepted by Kenai Peninsula Borough School Board member Tim Daugharty.

The evening ended with a choir performance before the graduates tossed their caps into the air and proceeded to the high school commons to be joined by family and friends for congratulations and photos. Following the ceremony, graduating seniors celebrated their evening with a casino night at the Porcupine Theater.

Reporting from Homer, this is Emilie Springer