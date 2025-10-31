Homer and Seward to host Halloween trick-or-treating today

Halloween festivities are kicking off this afternoon in Homer and Seward, organized by their respective Chambers of Commerce.

In Homer, the Pioneer Avenue Trick or Treat runs from 4 to 6 p.m. today. Businesses will be set up along Pioneer Avenue, between Zen Den Cafe and Homer Art and Frame.

Homer Chamber Marketing Director Mina Gherman said participating businesses may also hand out tokens that connect to a prize wheel at the chamber.

"Basically just costumes that they like or that they thought were fun, and then the kiddos can take those tokens into the chamber and spin the prize wheel all week to win some more goodies and fun toys," Gherman said.

Pioneer Avenue will remain open to traffic. Gherman advises drivers and pedestrians to be mindful of children in the area.

Meanwhile, in Seward, trick-or-treating in the harbor and downtown areas is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Communications Coordinator Liz Marsh with the Seward Chamber said about 30 businesses are participating. A pumpkin sign in the window will identify participating locations.

Marsh said other events are also planned for different age groups.

"There's stuff like, suited to people who want to, like, stay out late. There's stuff for people who just, like, kind of want to take it easy, but still be festive," Marsh said.

Following the downtown trick-or-treating, Marsh said Seward Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Halloween Carnival at the AVTEC gym. Events for adults include 21-plus dance parties at local bars.

On Saturday, the Seward Dog Lodge is hosting an event for dogs, with activities and even some dog-friendly refreshments.

"It's for dogs, like you dress up your dog. They can do tricks for treats and paw readings and pup cups and all that,” Marsh said.