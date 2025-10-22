Donation drive underway in Homer for Typhoon Halong evacuees

A Homer resident is organizing donations for evacuees from Western Alaska’s coastal villages after Typhoon Halong forced them to relocate to Anchorage and other communities.

After volunteering at one of Anchorage’s emergency shelters, the organizer coordinated with several nonprofits to identify what’s most needed.

Donation boxes will be set up at Save-U-More and Ulmer’s Drug and Hardware starting Wednesday, Oct. 22, through Sunday, Oct. 26. They’re collecting new items, including toiletries, clothing, and books, games, and puzzles for teenagers ages 12 and up. Each box will include a list of needed items.

The first load of donations will be delivered to Anchorage on Monday, Oct. 27. Boxes will remain in place afterward for ongoing weekly collections. The organizer says financial contributions are the top priority, since they allow aid groups to respond to changing needs during recovery.

Monetary donations can be made through the Alaska Community Foundation , the Kipnuk Village Relief Fund , or the American Red Cross .

In Anchorage, physical donations can also be dropped off at the Chugach Electric Warehouse on East First Street.