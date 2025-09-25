© 2025 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vigil for Kirk held in Homer one week after Utah shooting

KBBI | By Simon Lopez
Published September 25, 2025 at 10:26 AM AKDT
Rep. Sarah Vance speaks during a beachside memorial event in Homer, Alaska, on Sept. 17, 2025.
Simon Lopez
/
KBBI
Rep. Sarah Vance speaks during a beachside memorial event in Homer, Alaska, on Sept. 17, 2025.

Republican state Rep. Sarah Vance and the founder of a local, conservative political action committee organized the event. They put it together within 24 hours, one week after Kirk was shot and killed at a university event in Utah.

Vance says she wanted to hold the remembrance before too much time had passed.

“So we said, hey, can we do this in 24 hours? Sure. And the weather opened up being beautiful, and we just sent out just an organic invitation, and people came,” Vance said.

The hour-long event featured prayers, hymns, and remarks from the organizers, local pastors and other community members.

Along with prayers for Kirk’s family, some also asked the crowd to pray for the family of the accused shooter. Multiple speakers talked about faith, the importance of community and the role of civic engagement.

Cassie Lawver, the founder of the Alaska Patriots political action committee, says she was grateful for the turnout and emphasized that the gathering was meant to give people a place to come together.

“This was actually done more or less Sarah and I doing this, not so much her office or not so much my PAC. Sarah and I really wanted to give the community a place to come and to mourn or celebrate or remember, however, anybody wants to do it,” Lawver said.

The event concluded with the crowd singing together. Organizers handed out copies of the U.S. Constitution to attendees as they left.
Tags
Local News Mariner ParkHomer Spit
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez
Related Content