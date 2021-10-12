-
About 50 peninsula residents gathered at the Ninilchik Fairgrounds multi- purpose building for a public hearing on Monday, March 9 to hear testimony on…
A Homer man allegedly stole more than $85,000 worth of frozen seafood from Tanner’s Alaskan Seafood in Ninilchik last week. Alaska State Troopers arrested…
Public transportation in rural areas can be cost prohibitive, but the Ninilchik Village Tribe is trying to help solve that problem on the western Kenai…
Author and journalist McKibbenJackinsky can trace her ancestry back to the founders of Ninilchik. She owns property there, passed down for generations.…
Ninilchik Traditional Council wrapped up their 2016 gillnet fishery on the Kenai River on Monday.Tribal officials say designated fishers harvested 723…
Salmonfest released their lineup Thursday, for the event which takes place over the first weekend of August at the Kenai Peninsula Fairgrounds in…
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is considering changing the boundary between the southern and central peninsula hospital services area. The move…
With decreased funding on the horizon, the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is considering making changes to bus routes on the southern peninsula…
Two Homer men pleaded guilty in district court to illegal hunting charges. The charges stem from a September 2015 investigation of a moose hunt near…
A new liquor store will soon open in Ninilchik. The Alaska Alcoholic Beverage Control Board approved Ninilchik General Store's application to open a…