Local News

Troopers report teenage girl dies in ATV accident outside of Ninilchik

KBBI | By Hope McKenney
Published July 6, 2022 at 4:26 PM AKDT
Alaska State Troopers.jpg
Matthew F. Smith
/
KNOM
An Alaska State Trooper cruiser.

A 14-year-old girl died in an all-terrain vehicle accident just outside of Ninilchik over the weekend, according to a Tuesday report from the Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers were alerted Saturday afternoon that two teenagers rolled the ATV in the Caribou Hills area. They immediately responded with EMS.

Troopers determined a 15-year-old girl was driving the ATV when it lost control and rolled, according to the report. She was taken to a Soldotna area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. But the 14-year-old passenger died despite lifesaving measures.

Next of kin was notified and the passenger’s remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner for autopsy.

Troopers noted both teens were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident. The troopers would like to remind Alaskans to always wear a helmet when operating an ATV, UTV, side-by-side or dirt bike.

NinilchikAlaska State TroopersATV
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
See stories by Hope McKenney
