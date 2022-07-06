Troopers report teenage girl dies in ATV accident outside of Ninilchik

A 14-year-old girl died in an all-terrain vehicle accident just outside of Ninilchik over the weekend, according to a Tuesday report from the Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers were alerted Saturday afternoon that two teenagers rolled the ATV in the Caribou Hills area. They immediately responded with EMS.

Troopers determined a 15-year-old girl was driving the ATV when it lost control and rolled, according to the report. She was taken to a Soldotna area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. But the 14-year-old passenger died despite lifesaving measures.

Next of kin was notified and the passenger’s remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner for autopsy.

Troopers noted both teens were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident. The troopers would like to remind Alaskans to always wear a helmet when operating an ATV, UTV, side-by-side or dirt bike.