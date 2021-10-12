-
Residents are desperately trying to conserve water in the Native village of Nanwalek, located on Alaska's Kenai Peninsula south of Anchorage. The village,…
Angayunka – FriendsAngayunka kenertut qutmi.Translation:My friends are making a fire on the beach.
Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated how and who delivered water to the village in 2003. The village council arranged for water…
Maskalataaqamta - When we mask Nunaneqsaglartu kut qungat-raa allat’stun aggnguarlartukut.Translation:When we mask, we have a good time dressing up…
Kaganaq - Wolf Kaganaq neryartuq etertulimek.Translation:The wolf is having a lynx for lunch.Speaker: Jeremy Cook, Nanwalek, AK
Acirnartut - Makes you want to dance Cauyat taugkut wamkengait acirnartut.Translation: The music they play makes you want to dance.Visit The Nanwalek…
Camna - The Lower 48Cama’i-er’t kaulraallu qaa?Translation: Wasn’t she going down to the lower 48 today?
Nanwalek children went back to school Thursday after a water main broke in the village. That left the school without water, leading it to close for three…
Sulunaq: Salted fish.Angiciluta qakiyat nasquitnek sulunanek taumi unami qasarluta.Translation: Let's soak some salted silver salmon heads and eat them…
Tanqik - MoonTanqiliruq taumi pat'snarluni llama.Translation:The moon is bright and it is cold outside.