A proposed solar farm on the Kenai Peninsula would be the largest in Alaska and meet over six percent of Homer Electric Association’s current energy needs.
Ballots for Homer Electric Association Board of Directors election went out last week. The ballots are due back by May 5, in advance of their annual…
This week's Coffee Table looks at the 2021 Homer Electric Association annual meeting and board of directors elections.Meet Keriann Baker, new spokesperson…
A power outage early Sunday morning on the south side of Kachemak Bay initially affected upwards of 650 members of Homer Electric Association from McKeon…
In the summer months, it’s easy to see how taking advantage of up to 19 hours of sunlight a day to harness energy, can lower energy costs.Satchel…
For the first time in Homer Electric Association’s 70 year history, they are asking members to not attend their annual meeting. HEA released a statement…
Homer Electric Association's annual meeting is still up in the air, but their board of directors election is underway. The ballots are going out to co-op…
Updated: 4:03 p.m. 2/11/19 Work is underway to fix a transmission power line that regularly fails near Halibut Cove and Peterson Bay, but Homer Electric…
Some residents on the south side of Kachemak Bay had their power restored Friday after multiple power outages left some without electricity over the past…
Phone scammers posing as Homer Electric Association employees are targeting businesses in the Homer area. According to an HEA press release, businesses…