Homer Electric Association focuses on gas development in new policy

Homer Electric Association’s board of directors replaced their renewable energy portfolio goal with an energy diversification and security policy at their Dec. 12 board meeting.

The board has set various renewable energy goals since 2008, and last updated it in 2021 to have half of their energy come from renewable sources by 2025.

The new policy aims to diversify HEA’s energy portfolio, which primarily relies on natural gas in Cook Inlet. While there are no specific numbers or tangible benchmarks, the policy set a goal to develop "Cook Inlet gas resources wherever feasible.”

Cook Inletkeeper energy policy analyst Ben Boettger said other utilities in the region have some type of measurable renewable energy goal.

“To my knowledge, none of the other utilities in the region have goals that are focused on gas resources, and there is a reason that makes sense because the utilities are gas buyers and do not really have much influence – aside from their ability to sign gas contracts – over what the gas drillers decide to do or how they decide to invest their money,” he said.

The cooperative now has the authority to promote stable gas leasing and tax policies on a state and federal level as well.

According to the Alaska Public Offices Commission lobbyist employer directory, HEA has worked with lobbyist Patrick Carter since 2010 to advocate for their interests in the state legislature. They also have a contract with him for next year that begins at the same time as the legislative session.

Boettger said that their organization is reaching out to members to comment to the board about the change.

“We've supported the renewable goal very strongly, we would very much like for HEA to move away from relying on gas.”

The policy went into place as new royalty-free gas leases in Cook Inlet recently received their first two bids.