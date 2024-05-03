© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
HEA board members retain seats for a second term

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published May 3, 2024 at 6:31 PM AKDT
Homer Electric Association Board President Dan Furlong speaking during the HEA annual meeting at Homer High School on May 2, 2024. The utility members re-elected three board members at the end of the meeting.
Jamie Diep
/
KBBI
Homer Electric Association Board President Dan Furlong speaking during the HEA annual meeting at Homer High School on May 2, 2024. The utility members re-elected three board members at the end of the meeting.

Homer Electric Association members re-elected three board members for a second term at the utility’s annual meeting on May 2.

Mike Chenault ran unopposed in the district representing Kenai and Nikiski and won his seat for a second term.

In the district covering Sterling and Soldotna, incumbent and board vice president Robert Wall beat newcomer Crystal Schwartz Mckenney by 548 votes.

Louie Flora secured his seat representing the southern Kenai Peninsula for a second term with almost 60% of the vote, outpacing Mike Jones by 330 votes.

More than 4,232 members out of the over 25,644 eligible voters participated in this year’s board election.

Each board member will serve for three years. Next year, Board members Wayne Ogle, Erin McKittrick and board president Dan Furlong’s seats will be up for election.
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
