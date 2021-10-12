Donna Aderhold

-
Results of Homer City Council election.
Three more names have been added to October’s Municipal Election ballot. The City of Homer has a pair of three-year terms and a single one-year term…
Another candidate has filed for reelection to the Homer City Council. Two-term incumbent Heath Smith filed his intention to seek a third term, but in a…
The Homer City Council at its meeting last night unanimously passed a resolution promoting the city’s commitment to civility. Though unread during the…
Absentee, special needs, and questioned ballots for the Homer Municipal Election were counted Monday afternoon by the city’s Election Canvass Board.…
Homer’s municipal election is less than a month away now. On October 6, voters will decide who to send to the borough assembly, who will sit on the Homer…
The slate is set for October’s Homer Municipal Elections. The filing period closed Monday at 5 p.m. First-term Homer Mayor Ken Castner is facing a…
The application period to file for city office just opened, and already there are two hats in the ring for the job of Homer Mayor. Incumbent first-term…
A Homer City Council member is seeking to move up to the mayor’s chair this year. The filing period for the mayor’s job and two city council seats opened…
The Homer City Council Monday night voted to authorize a contract with Randy Robertson to become the next city manager, despite the candidate’s…