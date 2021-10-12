Davis, Erickson and Aderhold elections confirmed

On Friday the Homer Canvass Board issued its certificate of election for last week’s Municipal Election, adding the absentee, special needs and question ballots to election day figures and confirming the results.

Incumbent Councilman Heath Smith will be saying goodbye after six years and two terms. Smith opted to run for the single-year seat this time around, but lost to incumbent Councilman Jason Davis, who was appointed to the seat earlier this year. In the final tally, Davis, with 723 votes, won both city precincts and the absentee ballots for 56 percent of the vote, to Smith’s 561 votes, or 43 percent.

Incumbent Councilwoman Donna Aderhold was elected to a third term, and former Councilwoman Shelly Erickson will return to the council after several years absence. Erickson won 41 percent with 841 votes in her favor, while Aderhold received 40 percent and 829 votes. Challenger Adam Hykes gathered 368 votes for 18 percent.

According to the city clerk’s office, 1,342 of Homer’s 5,312 registered voters, or 25 percent, cast a ballot in this year’s election.

The Homer City Council accepted and certified the results at last night’s regular meeting.