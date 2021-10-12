-
An anonymous source inside the Kenai Peninsula Borough says the borough mayor is “strong-arming” the school district and area hospitals over Covid-19…
Voters will have a chance to decide whether to expand two hospital service areas this fall. The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly voted unanimously Tuesday…
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly and southern peninsula residents are revisiting a contentious issue over a line. The line is a boundary just south of…
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly will host a public hearing at the Ninilchik School Thursday evening on an ordinance that would move the Central…
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is set to introduce an ordinance that would move the boundary of the Central Peninsula Hospital service area south to…
The desire to live a healthy life is the first step to kicking a drug or alcohol addiction. But sometimes the will, alone, isn’t enough — there needs to…
The boundary between the south and central peninsula hospital service areas will stay where it is, near the tower in Clam Gulch, about 14.5 miles north of…
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is considering changing the boundary between the southern and central peninsula hospital services area. The move…