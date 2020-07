On this latest episode of Homer Grown hosted by Desiree Hagen: the topic is peonies.

We talk about the past, present and future of peony cultivation on the Southern Kenai Pennisula

Our Guests are:

Allison Gaylord, of Willow Drive Gardens and founding member of the Alaska Beauty Peony Co-Op

Beth Van Sandt of Scenic Place Peonies

and Rita Jo Shoultz of Alaska Perfect Peonies

and Kyra Wagner introduces a tool used by both peony growers and farmers to aid in their cold storage systems

Listen to Episode 4 of Homer Grown.