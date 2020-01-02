Jeff Lockwood's Check the Pantry Featured on Eater

Sunday mornings at 10am Jeff Lockwood and his guests convene in the KBBI studios in downtown Homer to explore food- one ingredient at a time. Discussing ingredients through cooking techniques, cultural importance, and personal stories, Check the Pantry helps KBBI listeners answer that every day query of - "Hey, what's for dinner?".

Locals already know to tune in to this KBBI favorite but this week Check the Pantry and Jeff Lockwood gained national recognition with a feature article on Eater- a James Beard Award winning food and dining site that food lovers will know well.

The article titled “The Cooking Show at the End of the Road” can be read in full at Eater.com or on the link below.

https://www.eater.com/2020/1/2/21038088/cooking-show-public-radio-check-the-pantry-alaska-jeff-lockwood

Check the pantry can be heard Sunday mornings at 10am on KBBI AM890 or at kbbi.org. You can also download the podcast on your favorite streaming service and listen at your leisure. Missed an episode or need to reference a recipe? Old episodes are available at https://www.kbbi.org/programs/check-pantry#stream/0 or on your podcast streaming service.