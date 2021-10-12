-
KBBI will be hosting the 2nd Annual Concert on Your Lawn Saturday June, 19th live on air. On this episode of Coffee Table General Manager Josh Krohn and…
-
KBBI is currently seeking submissions from our talented and creative listeners for the 2021 KBBI members’ mug! The winning design will be featured on…
-
KBBI will be celebrating the summer solstice by hosting the second Concert on Your Lawn. Saturday June 19th, KBBI will host the Concert on Your Lawn a day…
-
Thursday night the board of directors for Kachemak Bay Broadcasting Incorporated, licensee of public radio station KBBI AM 890, held its annual membership…
-
On this edition of The Coffee Table:KBBI General Manager Josh Krohn and Loren Barrett, Development Director talk about new projects and equipment upgrades…
-
Sunday mornings at 11am Jeff Lockwood and his guests convene in the KBBI studios in downtown Homer to explore food- one ingredient at a time. Discussing…
-
KBBI will soon be on the hunt for a new general manager. KBBI’s current GM, Terry Rensel, announced his resignation Wednesday during a staff meeting also…
-
Lawmakers are preparing to return to Juneau next week for another special session.Gov. Bill Walker wants them to pass new revenue measures and restructure…
-
Homer got its first needle exchange recently. Simply called, ‘The Exchange’, the primary goal of the pilot program is to reduce the spread Hepatitis C,…
-
In January, KBBI General Manager, Dave Anderson, announced his retirement. His last day is April 8. KBBI's board of directors has unanimously approved…